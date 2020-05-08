Luna Innovations (LUNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Luna Innovations (LUNA), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luna Innovations with a $8.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.32 and a one-year low of $3.91. Currently, Luna Innovations has an average volume of 288.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luna Innovations, Inc. develops and manufactures fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. It operates through two segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and licensing segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for both corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment performs applied research for government funded projects and includes secure computing and communications group. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.