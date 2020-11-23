Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma (LUMO), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 54.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumos Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.40 and a one-year low of $6.74. Currently, Lumos Pharma has an average volume of 12.04K.

