Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Luminar Technologies (LAZR), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luminar Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. operates as a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

