Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Receives a New Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luminar Technologies with a $39.00 average price target, representing a 49.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. operates as a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.