Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $116.78 average price target.

Based on Lumentum Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $479 million and net profit of $83.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $458 million and had a net profit of $49.1 million.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses in serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

