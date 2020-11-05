Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Sell rating on Lumen Technologies (LUMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumen Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

Lumen Technologies’ market cap is currently $9.66B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.58.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the Business and Consumer segment. The Business segment offers local and long-distance voice, VPN data network, private line, Ethernet, information technology, wavelength, broadband, colocation and data center services, managed services, professional and other services provided in connection with selling equipment, network security, and various other ancillary services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and government customers, and other communication providers. The Consumer segment provides broadband, local and long-distance voice, video, and other ancillary services to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.