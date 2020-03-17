Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Sell rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumber Liquidators is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $3.79. Currently, Lumber Liquidators has an average volume of 1.81M.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.