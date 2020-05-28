Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Lumber Liquidators’ market cap is currently $274.7M and has a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer. It also provides flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.