Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Cowen & Co. gave Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $317.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 78.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $421.08 average price target, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $916 million and had a net profit of $126 million.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. is an athletic apparel retailer. The company designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company operates through two business segments: Company-Operated Stores, which comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and Direct to Consumer, which is its e-commerce business.