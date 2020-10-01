Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley Financial and Piper Sandler gave Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $329.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.2% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $380.52, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $903 million and net profit of $86.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $883 million and had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

