Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Erinn Murphy from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Steven Madden, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $261.59, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $266.20 and a one-year low of $141.01. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Stuart Haselden, the COO of LULU sold 27,451 shares for a total of $6,390,069.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.