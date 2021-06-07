Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica (LULU) today and set a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $329.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lumber Liquidators.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $393.53, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $392.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica’s market cap is currently $44.66B and has a P/E ratio of 61.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.51.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. is an athletic apparel retailer. The company designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company operates through two business segments: Company-Operated Stores, which comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and Direct to Consumer, which is its e-commerce business.

