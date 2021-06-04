Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica (LULU), with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $317.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $396.67, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $392.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.90 and a one-year low of $269.28. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has an average volume of 1.32M.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. is an athletic apparel retailer. The company designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company operates through two business segments: Company-Operated Stores, which comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and Direct to Consumer, which is its e-commerce business.