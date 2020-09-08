Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.41, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $369.17, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on August 23, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $426.00 price target.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $652 million and net profit of $28.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $782 million and had a net profit of $96.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

