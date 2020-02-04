Luckin Coffee (LK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Luckin Coffee (LK) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.35.

Yu has an average return of 61.3% when recommending Luckin Coffee.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked #2269 out of 5864 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luckin Coffee with a $46.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.38 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Luckin Coffee has an average volume of 13.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process.