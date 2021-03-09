Lucira Health (LHDX) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lucira Health (LHDX) on March 2 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83, close to its 52-week low of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7098 out of 7348 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lucira Health with a $25.50 average price target, representing an 119.8% upside. In a report issued on March 2, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lucira Health Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits.