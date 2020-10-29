LTC Properties (LTC) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties (LTC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LTC Properties is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $34.00.

LTC Properties’ market cap is currently $1.37B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.