LTC Properties (LTC) Gets a Sell Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties (LTC), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for LTC Properties with a $39.40 average price target, which is a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on LTC Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.27 million and net profit of $17.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.46 million and had a net profit of $12.54 million.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.