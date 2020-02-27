Lsi Industries (LYTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lsi Industries (LYTS) and a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 39.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Loop Industries.

Lsi Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lsi Industries’ market cap is currently $169.6M and has a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations.