Lsi Industries (LYTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Buy rating on Lsi Industries (LYTS) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Irwin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Workhorse Group, and Amtech Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lsi Industries with a $12.50 average price target, representing a 39.4% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Lsi Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.39 million and net profit of $2.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.38 million and had a net profit of $1.74 million.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.