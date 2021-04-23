Lsi Industries (LYTS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Lsi Industries (LYTS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lsi Industries with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.22 and a one-year low of $5.24. Currently, Lsi Industries has an average volume of 112.7K.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.