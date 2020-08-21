Lsi Industries (LYTS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Lsi Industries (LYTS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.98, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 48.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The the analyst consensus on Lsi Industries is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Lsi Industries has an average volume of 157.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LYTS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Wilfred Ogara, a Director at LYTS bought 2,500 shares for a total of $13,025.

Earlier this month, Wilfred Ogara, a Director at LYTS bought 2,500 shares for a total of $13,025.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.