LPL Financial (LPLA) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on LPL Financial (LPLA), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.62, close to its 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.20.

The company has a one-year high of $99.60 and a one-year low of $67.11. Currently, LPL Financial has an average volume of 522.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPLA in relation to earlier this year.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices.