LPL Financial (LPLA) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on LPL Financial (LPLA), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LPL Financial with a $107.20 average price target, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.60 and a one-year low of $67.11. Currently, LPL Financial has an average volume of 505.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPLA in relation to earlier this year.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices.