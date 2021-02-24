Lowe’s (LOW) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $168.59, close to its 52-week high of $180.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 79.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.08, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.67 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 4.07M.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

