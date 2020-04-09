Lowe’s (LOW) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $116.33 average price target, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Lowe’s’ market cap is currently $71.23B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.