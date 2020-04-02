Lowe’s (LOW) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.36, implying a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Lowe’s’ market cap is currently $60.71B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.