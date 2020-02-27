Lowe’s (LOW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Oppenheimer gave Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on Lowe’s yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.00, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Lowe’s’ market cap is currently $86.84B and has a P/E ratio of 29.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 35.40.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance.