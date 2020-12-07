Lowe’s (LOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Lowe’s (LOW) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.40.

The company has a one-year high of $180.67 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 4.48M.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

