Lowe’s (LOW) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.12, close to its 52-week low of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $127.57 average price target, implying a 98.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Lowe’s’ market cap is currently $49.84B and has a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance.