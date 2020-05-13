Lowe’s (LOW) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on May 11, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.89, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $126.73 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 6.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.