Lordstown Motors (RIDE) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at R.F. Lafferty

In a report released today, Jaime Perez from R.F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.57, close to its 52-week low of $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Perez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Perez covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as KLX Energy Services Holdings, Propetro Holding, and Workhorse Group.

Lordstown Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is a blank check company, which intends to focus on a business with a real estate component. The company was founded on November 13, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on RIDE: