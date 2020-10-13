Loop Industries (LOOP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Loop Industries (LOOP) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 49.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Loop Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.96 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Loop Industries has an average volume of 74.48K.

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company, which engages in owning patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber. It produces LOOP branded PET plastic resin which is found in water bottles, consumer packaging, and carpets. The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.