Loop Capital Markets Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.29, close to its 52-week high of $190.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Power Integrations, and Alpha and Omega.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.14, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $8.12B and has a P/E ratio of 81.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.