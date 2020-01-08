Loop Capital Markets Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

In a report released yesterday, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Adesto Technologies (IOTS), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.36.

Williams has an average return of 7.6% when recommending Adesto Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #407 out of 5783 analysts.

Adesto Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.97 and a one-year low of $4.73. Currently, Adesto Technologies has an average volume of 392.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Adesto Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of non-volatile memory products. It offers DataFlash, Fusion Serial Flash, Standard Serial Flash, EcoXiP, Mavriq and Moneta. The company was founded by Narbeh Derhacobian, Ishai Naveh, and Shane Hollmer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

