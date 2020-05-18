Loop Capital Markets Remains a Buy on Power Integrations (POWI)

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Power Integrations (POWI), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Monolithic Power, and Alpha and Omega.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power Integrations is a Hold with an average price target of $96.25.

Based on Power Integrations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $110 million and net profit of $15.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.19 million and had a net profit of $7.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Nicholas Brathwaite, a Director at POWI sold 8,000 shares for a total of $857,920.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.