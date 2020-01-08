Loop Capital Markets Reiterates a Buy Rating on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

Loop Capital Markets analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.69, close to its 52-week high of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Acree is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Acree covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Power Integrations, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akoustis Technologies with a $9.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $5.17. Currently, Akoustis Technologies has an average volume of 282K.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.