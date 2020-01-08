Loop Capital Markets Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kraton (KRA)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kapsch from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Kraton (KRA), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kapsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Kapsch covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cabot Microelectronics, American Vanguard, and Entegris.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kraton with a $30.00 average price target.

Kraton’s market cap is currently $760.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Kevin Michael Fogarty, the President & CEO of KRA sold 39,496 shares for a total of $965,677.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The firm’s products are used for adhesives; coatings; consumer and personal care products; sealants and lubricants; and medical, packaging, automotive, paving, and roofing products.