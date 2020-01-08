Loop Capital Markets Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aaron’s (AAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s (AAN), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chukumba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Chukumba covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s with a $84.33 average price target, a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.65 and a one-year low of $45.39. Currently, Aaron’s has an average volume of 820.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators.

Read More on AAN: