Loop Capital Markets Maintains a Buy Rating on Alibaba (BABA)

Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA) yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.63, close to its 52-week high of $219.98.

Sanderson has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Alibaba.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanderson is ranked #324 out of 5783 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.76, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $219.98 and a one-year low of $146.54. Currently, Alibaba has an average volume of 14.24M.

