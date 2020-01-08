Loop Capital Markets Keeps Their Buy Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baruah is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Baruah covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Seagate Tech, and Stratasys.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.08.

The company has a one-year high of $17.59 and a one-year low of $12.52. Currently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average volume of 8.11M.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.