Loop Capital Markets Keeps a Hold Rating on ON Semi (ON)

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Hold rating on ON Semi (ON), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.28, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 71.7% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Adesto Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $23.06 average price target, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on ON Semi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $56.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

