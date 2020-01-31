Loop Capital Markets Downgrades World Wrestling (WWE) to Hold

Loop Capital Markets analyst Alan Gould downgraded World Wrestling (WWE) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.30.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.63.

Based on World Wrestling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

