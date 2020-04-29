Loop Capital Markets Believes Monolithic Power (MPWR) Won’t Stop Here

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (MPWR) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.31, close to its 52-week high of $198.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Adesto Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $202.88 average price target, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Based on Monolithic Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and net profit of $32.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a net profit of $27.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

