Longbow Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released today, Nikolay Todorov from Longbow Research maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.44, close to its 52-week high of $70.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Todorov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Todorov covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Micron, and NetApp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.67, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $70.50 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 5.2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.