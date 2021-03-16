Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) Receives a Buy from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) today and set a price target of C$0.27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lomiko Metals with a $0.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.22 and a one-year low of $0.01. Currently, Lomiko Metals has an average volume of 713.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMRMF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.