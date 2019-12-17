LogMeIn (LOGM) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Hold rating on LogMeIn (LOGM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LogMeIn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.17.

The company has a one-year high of $96.87 and a one-year low of $62.02. Currently, LogMeIn has an average volume of 652.6K.

LogMeIn, Inc. engages in the development and market of remote access, remote support and collaboration solutions that provide instant, secure connections between internet enabled devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; United Kingdom; and International and All Other.