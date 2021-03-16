Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 80.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logicbio Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, which is a 105.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $259.4M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.64.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.