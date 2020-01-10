Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logicbio Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.07 and a one-year low of $6.34. Currently, Logicbio Therapeutics has an average volume of 47.1K.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene.