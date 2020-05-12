Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Logicbio Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 185.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $20.07 and a one-year low of $3.05. Currently, Logicbio Therapeutics has an average volume of 68.46K.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.